REVEALED: The number of people vaccinated in Offaly and the Midlands last week

Almost 9,000 people received a covid vaccination last week in the five vaccination centres in the Midlands in what was the most productive week yet. Of the 8,700 vaccinated, 1,900 people were vaccinated at the Tullamore centre in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

Nationally over 1.7m doses have been administered with almost one-third of the eligible population having received a first dose and almost 12 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Over 46,00 doses were administered nationally last Thursday.

The National Vaccination Programme is progressing at pace and people aged 50 to 69 are now being invited to register for their COVID 19 vaccine on the HSE website.