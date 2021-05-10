Lough Boora bike hire contract raised in Leinster House as petition to reverse decision passes 15,000 signatures

The controversy surrounding the Lough Boora Bike Hire Contract has been raised in Leinster House as the petition started to get Bord na Mona to reverse the decision passes 15,000 signatures.

Local man Pat Barrett has been running the bike hire at Lough Boora for 11 years but he recently found out that, after a tendering process, he had lost the license to a Dublin based company run by Dublin footballer Conal Keaney.

There has been a strong response to the decision locally with a petition started last week now having more than 15,000 signatures. You can add your support by CLICKING HERE to sign the petition

The issue has now also been raised in the Seanad. Speaking on the issue, Offaly Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett said that short supply chains should be considered in public procurement.

“We need to support local jobs for local people, and our public procurement process should reflect that, in so far as is possible,” said Minister Hackett. “It needs to be swift, responsive, and locally aware.”

In her role as Minister for State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Minister Hackett is a strong advocate of short supply chains in farming and food.

“Supporting indigenous businesses in counties like Laois and Offaly, will be key to securing a sustainable future there, and any cost-benefit analyses of investments have to go further than just the economical - there is the social, and the environmental to consider also.

“This Government has committed to evaluating our procurement strategies, and part of that relates to the delivery of community benefit, and to minimise the environmental impact. This is really important, and I am working closely with my government colleagues to ensure that this will the case in the future, and that Just Transition is kept high on the cabinet agenda”

The Minister dismissed accusations of misconduct in the tendering process as “ridiculous and totally misfounded”.