Offaly renovation work reveals something very special

A reader has contacted the Tullamore Tribune to express his delight at renovation work on an historic stone wall outside the town.

Ray Molloy, in a letter to the editor, writes "As an almost daily user of the Rahan Rd to Ballinamere I was delighted to see the wall on one of the sides of Ballydroidid Bridge stripped of its ivy and cleaned up.

"The great stonework done by the tradesmen of our past is now in full view. Hopefully, the other three walls get the same treatment soon.

"I don’t know very much of the history of the building of the walls or railway bridge but Tullamore had many great stone masons including a few Molloy families and I would like to know if any of your readers have any information on the history of the bridge and their confines and was local tradesmen used at that time.

"Maybe some of my ancestors were involved."

Contact us here at news@offalyexpress.ie if you have any information.