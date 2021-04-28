Walk in Covid-19 testing to recommence in Tullamore today

Walk in Covid-19 testing will recommence in Tullamore from today.

From today (Wednesday, April 28), a walk-in, no appointment required testing service for asymptomatic individuals will open and will operate alongside the existing GP referral COVID 19 testing service at Clonminch for those with symptoms or those who are close contacts of a confirmed case.

These centres support both the HSE’s enhanced Covid-19 testing for local communities and allow further identification and understanding of any variants of concern within our communities.

Commenting Niamh O'Beirne, National Lead Test and Trace said, “we are seeing increasing numbers of people present to the HSE’s walk-in COVID 19 testing centres. We continue to work closely with the Public Health teams across the country, the National Ambulance Service and Community Health teams to ensure that we establish these testing centres as quickly as possible once the need for them has been identified.

As of this Tuesday morning, more than 42,900 people have had a COVID-19 test in one of the HSE’s walk-in centres and 1,416 people have tested positive for COVID-19 - 3.4%.

The HSE is continuing to urge those in communities where walk-in testing is available, to attend for a test as it is quick and convenient and you do not need to book in advance.

Tullamore COVID-19 Testing Centre, Clonminch, will open for walk-in, no appointment required testing, from Wednesday April 28 from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily, for one week initially.

Full details of the walk-in COVID 19 test centres currently open, including opening times are available at www.hse.ie

Who can use a walk-in centre

You can use the COVID-19 walk-in test centre if you do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and you:

• are aged 16 years and over

• live in the same area as the walk-in test centre

• have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months

Tests are limited to one test per person. If you think you need a repeat test, talk to your GP.

What you need to bring

You need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.

Need information and advice on COVID-19? Go to www.hse.ie/coronavirus