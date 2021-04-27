Free hearing aids for people who need them in Offaly and Westmeath

You can now avail of free hearing aids through the PRSI Treatment Benefit Scheme.

The Department of Social Protection has recently changed the rules regarding grant funding towards the cost of hearing aids.

Previously, any Grant Aid help towards the cost of hearing aids had to be matched with an equal amount by the person qualifying for this particular benefit. As of March 2021, this requirement has been removed. This means that you are eligible to receive a pair of hearing aids up to the value of €1,000 completely free of charge.

The Hearing Consultancy is on the Department of Social Protection's list of approved Medical Appliance Suppliers for administering the Grant Aid Scheme.

