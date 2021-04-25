Gardai looking for four men in connection with daylight burglary in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly looking for four men in connection with a daylight burglary in the county.

Gardaí in Birr are investigating a burglary at a property in Ettagh, Coolderry, Birr on Friday. The burglary took place between 2pm and 3.30pm.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them. They are especially interested a white van seen in the area with at least four men. One of the men was wearing a white shirt and tie while two others were dressed all in black please.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 91 69710 or 1800 666111.