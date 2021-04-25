Brave McGlynn falls four agonising seconds short of Olympic dream

A TREMENDOUSLY brave and gutsy Ann Marie McGlynn ran the race of her life but fell an agonising four seconds short of her dream of qualification for the Tokyo Olympics this morning.

McGlynn ran a sensational personal best of 2.29.34 at the Cheshire elite marathon in Wales but was left devastated as her time was just a short few metres shy of the 2.29.30 she needed to run to book her place to the Olympics this July.

Nee Larkin and a native of Mucklagh, McGlynn was in the most desperate hard luck after an incredible run that saw her within touching distance of achieving her dream. She set a spectatular new personal best, smashing the mark of 2.32.54 she had set in Dublin in October 2019.

The 41 year old had set her sights on the Olympic marathon after making a stunning comeback to athletics a few years ago. Living in Strabane in Tyrone but racing with Letterkenny AC across the Donegal border, McGlynn was a brilliant juvenile with Tullamore Harriers before drifting off the scene in her 20s.

She took back up running some years ago to help cope with the trauma of an illness to her son Alfie, who thankfully made a full recovery. She quickly rediscovered her competitive juices and was soon competing with the top distance athletes in Ireland. She has had some fantastic times as she began to focus on half and full marathons and has now set a new northern Ireland marathon record.

However, what should have been a cause of celebration was instead tinged with huge regret as McGlynn was so close to the mark.

While the qualification period for the Games, which were cancelled last year because of Covid-19, does not end until June 29, the odds are now stacked against McGlynn making it. She was the third woman home in the Cheshire Elite Marathon and there was joy for Cork woman Aoife Cooke who secured qualification with a super 02:28:36 as she won the race. Maor Tiyouri was second in 2.29.04.

McGlynn averaged a brilliant 5.43 a mile and kept that pace with remarkable consistency throughout apart from 11.1 kilometres to 14.1km when she drifted out to 5.49 mile pace. She was under 5.40 pace for a couple of her early splits and while it ended in bitter disappointment for her, she really did prove a point here.

Last December McGlynn had tried to qualify at the Valencia marathon but had a bad day at the office, posting a 2.35.29 that was well below her potential and what her half marathon times suggested she should do. However, she showed her quality here and when she gets over the initial disappointment and reflects on what she did her, she will be very proud of the way she performed.

The Cheshire Elite marathon was formerly the Wrexham lite marathon. It was devised in 2020 with the Olympics qualification in mind when it became clear that some big city marathons would not happen because of Covid. It was ran on a 7.59 lap course.

There is still another back door to Tokyo available through the world ranking quota system but this is now regarded as a long shot that may not happen as more than the maximum field of 80 athletes have already achieved qualifying times.

McGlynn is now the fastest Offaly female marathon runner by a considerable distance: her personal best is almost ten minutes faster than the previous record set by Killeigh woman Pauline Curley, who set that when qualifying for the Beijing Olympics marathon in 2008 – Curley's time gave her the “B” qualifying standard and she was thrilled when selected by Athletics Ireland but qualifying standards are much tougher now.