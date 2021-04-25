Offaly student receives full scholarship to prestigious university in America

An Offaly student has received a full scholarship to a prestigious university in America.

Gráinne Malone, a current Leaving Cert Pupil in Banagher College, has received a full scholarship to Notre Dame University, USA and has also accepted the Hesbourgh–Yusko Scholarship Programme.

Gráinne’s family has many connections with Notre Dame, her Grand Uncle Fr. Ernan Mc Mullin was a Head of Philosophy in Notre Dame and lectured there for 50 years. Gráinne’s two Uncles and Godmother are all graduates of Notre Dame.

This is a very proud moment for Gráinne, the Malone and Rigney families and Banagher College.

Gráinne underwent a rigorous application procedure and interview system in order to be successful. Gráinne will study Pre-Med in Notre Dame. Notre Dame is the only University in America that has Irish as option to study and Gráinne is looking forward to continuing her study of Irish in Notre Dame. Gráinne will be beginning her studies in America this August.

The Hesburgh-Yusko Scholarship Program is a comprehensive, merit-based scholarship and leadership-development program that seeks to attract, encourage, and equip extraordinary students who will have a transformational effect on the Notre Dame community, the Church, and the world.

The Program cultivates visionary leaders in the image of Rev. Theodore Hesburgh, C.S.C., the president emeritus of the University of Notre Dame, an eminent educator, and a tireless advocate of social justice. In an unusual twist of life events it transpires that the Rev. Hesburgh and Gráinne’s Grand Uncle Fr. Ernan Mc Mullin were not only colleagues and friends but both committed to the Social Justice cause. As part of the programme, Gráinne is looking forward to the Summer Enrichment Programmes centred on leadership, social justice and global inquiry funded by the HY programme. This will afford Gráinne the opportunity to travel worldwide.

The Hesburgh-Yusko Scholars Program is part of the Notre Dame Scholars' Program, a community of 25 merit scholarship programs at Notre Dame. As Gráinne takes the next steps on her journey towards fulfilling her extraordinary potential, she will be sorely missed in Banagher College and of course right across the Banagher community.

The compensation however, will be that we will still have the opportunity to watch and admire her progress from afar, as she sets about taking her place in society, never doubting that she’ll leave a significantly positive imprint wherever she goes, or whatever roles she takes on; and the certainty that she will absolutely make the world a better place.