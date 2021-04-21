Offaly supermarket refused permission to retain car park extension

An Offaly supermarket has been refused permission to retain an extension to its car park by Offaly County Council.

The Centra supermarket on the Ardan Road in Tullamore had sought planning permission from Offaly County Council to retain the additional spaces but the council has refused the proposal.

The council also refused an application for permission to retain freezer stores to the rear of the shop.

However the supermarket has been granted permission to install 473m2 of photo voltaic solar panels on the upper section of the roof of the shop.

Seven conditions have been attached to the decision to grant this planning permission by Offaly County Council.