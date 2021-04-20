Men's Shed in Offaly vandalised and expensive tools stolen

OVER €2,500 worth of tools were stolen in a break in at the Men's Shed in Tullamore.

Chairperson of the facility on Church Road, Tom Finnerty said he came in at 9.30 on Monday morning (April 19), to find the doors, which were teak, had been kicked in.

Sanders, drills, routers, and other valuable equipment were all stolen in the raid. Mr Finnery said he cannot understand the mentality of the people who did it.

''There were 14 items taken. This is the only source of interaction for these men. It's an outlet for them. We have 30 members and during normal times we have between 15 to 20 men a day.''

During lockdown, Tom said the men have been coming in 2s and 3s. The committee spent €800 getting the premises Covid ready and they have all been tested.

Tom who is also the Chairperson of St Carthages football club in Boora was still reeling from a break in at the club. It too was targeted over the weekend and the place completely vandalised. The club had bought a container which was fitted out for dressing rooms at a cost of €3,500.

''The whole place was demolished, the walls, roof and floors. A lot of hard work went into it. Soccer doesn't get the big grants. We get a small bit of sponsorship. Lads have to pay €20 a week to play, that pays for football gear and the referee. We have insurance payments coming up.''

CLICK ON THE LINK TO READ MORE