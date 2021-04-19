Offaly club left 'upset and angry' after vandals destroy dressing rooms

An Offaly club has been left understandably 'upset and angry' after vandals destroy its dressing rooms.

In a post on Facebook, St Carthage's AFC posted pictures of the appalling damage caused to the dressing rooms located near Lough Boora. See more pictures below.

Windows were broken, the door was busted open and then the interior was completely wrecked with doors and slab walls destroyed.

The club says that it was 'devastating' but is already raising funds to repair the extensive damage.

It is going to run a Last Man Standing with a difference to try and raise some much needed funds. It is €10 to enter and payment can be made to any club member or Revolut to 0871687564 or paypal stcarthagesfc@hotmail.com