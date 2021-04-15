Offaly road works to take place 'sooner rather than later'

AN update on the planning traffic lighting system and crossings at Collins Links interlinking Ballin Rí to the Education Together national school in Tullamore has been sought by Cllr Neil Feighery.

Raising the issue at last week's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Feighery said an accident took place there in recent weeks which had heightened residents fears.

Acting Cathaoirleach, Cllr Tony McCormack said this was an issue he had highlighted during the local elections campaign.

“It's something that is serious and needs to be looked at,” he stressed.

Town Engineer, John Connelly said work would take place “sooner rather than later”.

“I hope that restrictions will be lifted shortly so that work can commence,” he added.