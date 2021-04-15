'Shameful' - Young people trash grounds of Offaly church
Gardaí in Offaly have described as 'shameful' the behaviour of a group of youths who trashed the grounds of a church in Tullamore on Wednesday.
Tullamore Gardaí attended St Catherine's Church Hophill which was previously subjected to anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in October 2018 when over 100 windows were broken.
A lot of work has taken place in the meantime with both the church, its parishioners and the community carrying out costly work including a community garden.
Gardai said: "Today [Wednesday] some local young people decided to cause some more damage and created litter. A number of receipts and CCTV have been gathered. The parents and young people can expect a visit. The matter will be investigated."
Gardaí gathered up the litter and described the incident as "shameful behaviour by some of the young people of Tullamore."
