Traffic calming measures needed on busy Offaly road where residents are 'locked in'

TRAFFIC calming measures are needed at the Meelaghans as some residents there are 'getting it hard to drive in and out of their houses'.

That's according to Cllr Declan Harvey who told members of the Municipal District at last week's meeting that about eight houses on the stretch of road were affected.

“They seem to be locked in when the road is busy and cannot get in or out,” he added.

Town Engineer, John Connelly said a scheme was being put in place at the Meelaghans this year.