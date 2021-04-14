Backing sought for Offaly group's ambitious development
An artist's impression of the new centre planned for Killeigh
OFFALY County Council needs to “throw its weight” behind plans to develop a new community centre in Killeigh, Cllr Declan Harvey has stressed.
Noting, at this month's meeting of the Municipal District, that the committee did not receive funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this year, Cllr Harvey said the “committee there are looking for a gee-up”.
He asked the council to investigate what it could do to help the committee's work, financial or otherwise.
