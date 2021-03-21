Offaly Gardai found machete when uninsured man was stopped

GARDAI found a machete when they stopped a car in Edenderry, Tullamore District Court heard recently.

Patrick Martin, solicitor for 20-year-old accused man Dylan Farrell, 24 Killane Drive, Edenderry, stated his client said the knife found in the car was for “ornamental purposes”. He had just bought the knife, Mr Martin said, as he entered guilty pleas to a number of motoring offences, plus possession of an article contrary to the weapons legislation.

Mr Farrell was stopped on April 7 last year at Canal Bank Tunnel Road, Edenderry and he pleaded guilty to having no insurance, driving licence, tax, right front lamp, and to not wearing a seat belt.

Garda Lesley Coss told Judge Catherine Staines the defendant had no previous convictions.

Judge Staines imposed fines totalling €600, including a €100 fine for possession of the machete, which will be destroyed.