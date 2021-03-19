Offaly's Chasing Abbey return with new single

Returning off the back of the huge success of their previous single ‘Lately’, Tullamore trio Chasing Abbey take centre stage once more with their new single, ‘Defeated’ released on March 19.

“The song is about trying your absolute best, but inevitably failing and the positives and negatives that come from that. It’s a song about resilience and the ability to get back up when you’re down,” the trio explained of the track’s inspiration.

‘Defeated’ was first written in January of 2020, when Teddy C was going through a difficult time, feeling demoralised, burnt out and finding it tough to stay inspired.

“‘Defeated’ was the very last song we wrote and we were shattered,” Teddy C recalled of the writing process, “It was kind of like the last throw of the dice to find a song we really loved. Little did we know things were about to get a lot more difficult later in the year”.

The track is propelled by a drum-clap instrumentation, which builds throughout the opening verse before exploding into its catchy, uptempo, dance bassline-driven chorus reminiscent of artists such as Becky Hill and Topic.

The production is the signature of Chasing Abbey down the years. The song was produced with the help of Alan Sampson (ZAYN, Rita Ora) and Swedish Grammy-winning Duo Goldfingers (Little Mix, Tiësto).

“It was really nice to get two top quality producer’s ears on it” Teddy C adds, “We think the track really benefited from it”.

‘Defeated’ marks one of the more touching records in Chasing Abbey’s discography so far, with its lyrics purveying a sense of defiance, and an unwillingness to back down in the face of uncertainty and false dawns.

“The lyrics never once admit defeat,” the band explains, “they only tell you that they ‘feel’ defeated. That’s really important because it’s a song of hope and resilience in hard times” they add.

‘Defeated’ is Chasing Abbey’s first single of 2021, and follows the release of their hit single ‘Lately’. Upon its release, ‘Lately’ debuted at No.1 on the Official Irish Homegrown Charts, No.1 on the Irish Shazam Charts and No.26 on the Official Irish Singles Charts (the only independent release in the Top 50).

'Lately' has gone on to amass over 1.5 million streams , and reached No.23 on the Spotify Viral Chart thanks to features on popular editorial playlists such as New Music Friday UK, Dance Rising and Massive Dance Hits.

There has been a huge support for Chasing Abbey from Irish radio too, with 'Lately' amassing over 22 million impacts to date. The track has also taken on a life of its own on TikTok, where its audio has been used over 7,500 times, including on viral videos from influencers such as Tadhg Fleming (2.2m followers) and magician Joel (8.5m followers) as well as entering its New Music chart at No.7 and its Dance Music chart at No.6.

It’s been a whirlwind return for the Tullamore threepiece in what already looks set to be a busy year, with more singles on the horizon, and a number of live stream events in the works. Chasing Abbey continue to showcase their supreme talents and are ready to take 2021 by storm, no matter what obstacles they may face along the way, they refuse to be defeated!