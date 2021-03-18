Derelict site in Tullamore to get new lease of life as new business gets go ahead

A derelict site in Tullamore is set to be turned into a display yard for eco buildings after Offaly County Council gave the go ahead.

The site on the Church Road had a derelict bungalow on it for a number of years. That building has been cleared and the site is now set to be put back into use.

Gary Heffernan applied for permission for the development on the site between Tullamore Motors and the pedestrian entrance to Church Hill Estate. It will consist of a display yard for the sale of eco garden rooms, eco cabins and garden office units.

The proposal includes for up to eight display units, customer car parking, landscaping, a boundary fence, traditional display signage and site lighting. The proposal includes for the use of the existing site entrance.

Offaly County Council granted permission with nine conditions attached.