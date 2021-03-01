REVEALED: We have a winner of Offaly best Jerusalema Challenge video
Following the recent Jerusalema Dance craze and after receiving more than a dozen Offaly videos, we decided to put it to a public vote to choose Offaly's best last week.
You responded in your thousands to crown the winner, the kids of Youth Space who amassed 21% of the votes.
TAP HERE TO WATCH THEIR WINNING VIDEO
The staff at Rose Finlay's Totalhealth pharmacy finished second with 15% while the staff of Tullamore Hospital were third with 14%, following by the residents and staff of the Birr Nursing Home Unit on 13%.
Congratulations to our winners!
