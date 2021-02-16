WATCH : Offaly children take on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge and absolutely nail it

A group of Offaly children braved the wind on the cold to take on the Jerusalema Dance Challenge and they absolutely nailed it.

With the help of Shane O'Regan Photography, the children of Youth Space took to various locations around the village to record their performance.

They practiced hard all week and put in an amazing performance.

