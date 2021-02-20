Third time is the charm as Offaly councillor and his fiancee tie the knot

An Offaly councillor and his fiancee finally got married recently after the Covid-19 restrictions had forced them to postpone the nuptials twice.

John Clendennen and his fiancee Elaine Clarke got married in St Anne's Church, Dublin city centre, in the presence of parents Michael and Theresa Clarke and Percy and Phil Clendennen.

Elaine had her sister Josephine Clarke as bridesmaid and John's brother Mark was his best man.

The happy couple said afterwards: “We are delighted to be married as this was our third attempt due to Covid-19 wedding restrictions.”

They took just a few days off following their wedding reception and are now starting married life in Kinnitty.

In fact, John was back on County Council duty the following Monday and at the February monthly meeting of the local authority, congratulations to the couple were led by Cathaoirleach, Cllr John Carroll.

Along with his duties as a Fine Gael member of Offaly County Council (John's father Percy also served as a councillor for the party), John runs the family pub, Giltraps, Kinnitty.

He has also developed a successful glamping accommodation centre in Kinnitty village and has been to the forefront of efforts to bring a Slieve Bloom mountain bike trail to the area, a project which came to fruition last year.