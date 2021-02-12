REVEALED: Offaly facility to become huge Covid-19 vaccine centre

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has hinted that an Offaly GAA facility will be used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre in the coming months.

The senior Fianna Fail TD took to social media on Friday night and said: "I hear that Faithful Fields, Offaly GAA’s Centre of Excellence and training centre has been selected as a vaccine centre for Offaly.

"So when vaccines arrive Offaly will be ready," he added.

The Faithful Fields is located on the N52 near Kilcormac and is home to Offaly's intercounty GAA teams.

Vaccine centres are being decided upon across the country as authorities prepare to ramp up the Covid jab rollout.

Over 70s should be vaccinated in all regions before the middle of May.