The moments that make us - Laura Nolan

Far too often there are far too many people who make the mistake of judging others - especially celebrities - based on the now, what they see of them today, without ever giving a moment's thought to how they actually got to where they are today. To say it's an easy mistake to make is too lenient a verdict to settle upon where such folk are concerned.

Because what it really is, in fact, is a lazy mistake to make. And there's a big difference between an easy mistake and a lazy one. Dubliner Laura Nolan - world champion dancer, one of the pro-dancers on Dancing With The Stars Ireland, and as such, among the most famous faces in Irish entertainment - knows all about such rushes to judgement.

Some people would have you believe that Laura was somehow just dropped into the world of celebrity out of nowhere, and that her life has always been as glamorous, perfectly measured, and controlled as it appears when we've seen her on our screens on DWTSIrl. But here's the thing, you see, moments like that really are just 'the now', they're not the whole story. They never are. Everything is glamorous, perfectly measured, and controlled NOW all right, because Laura is one of the very best in the world at what she does. But once upon a time - and for a long time - things would have been anything but perfect by anyone's measure.

But those moments - and this is crucial because, as you will discover, it gets to the very heart of who Laura is as a person - the hours and hours in rehearsal studios, the aching limbs, the bleeding feet, the travel, the living far away from home, the sacrifices made in so many ways - those are the moments that made Laura the star we know today.

Last week we had the pleasure of sitting down with Laura for a chat about those same moments, the ones that nobody else might ever see or even know about, but without which, Laura's story would not have been possible. And as far as her story goes, while we don't have DWTSIrl to look forward to in 2021, Laura at least, has still managed to make it back onto our TV screens by teaming up with RTE Kids recently. So, that's where we began our chat...

"They contacted me a little while back asking me to do a little dance class for children as schools aren't open and there's not much activities going on for them. So this was something that they could do that would be a little bit enjoyable, and also, it would help to keep dancing alive as it's not on our TV screens this year. It's very popular with children as well. So they wanted me to do an easy kind of class that would keep children interested and just, you know, keep them occupied for a half an hour [laughs]. I said absolutely, that was something I was really interested in doing and hopefully it's going to become a regular thing. It went really, really well, it was very successful and the feedback was great. Positivity all round, really."

And Laura's own dancing career began at a very young age, too, dancing competitively from the age of just five years old, I'd once heard. So if she began dancing competitively at five, I wondered, did that mean that she first began learning to dance even earlier?

"Yes! I started to dance when I was three years old. My Mam was a dancer. So the minute she could, she put me into dancing. So I started ballet, ballroom, and latin all in the one week. And it kind of went from there. I know that for my first competition I was actually only four, but I'd say competitively from five because that was when I did a proper, proper competition. But my first competition was solo, and it was just asic routine that I had to do.

"Now, this story has been told to me so many times, and I do remember parts of it [laughs], but I wouldn't have a recollection of all of it. However, everyone reminds me of this story all the time [laughs]. So in my first competition, I was out on the floor. And I was obsessed when I was younger with diamonds and fluff! So I saw a diamond on the floor, and I stopped in the middle of the competition when all the judges were looking, and I started biting the stone on the floor! [laughs]. It was very popular at the time to have a boa of feathers at the end of a dress, so I saw this girl sitting down and I ran over to her and I got the fluff and put it up to my nose! [laughs]. So that's how my competitive career started!"

Was there a long line of dancers in Laura's family, or did it just begin with her Mam and move on to Laura?

"It just started with my Mam and it moved on to me. She was the one who really guided me through my career. She understood what it took to become a top dancer. It was a lot of sacrifice and a lot of dedication, not only on my behalf, but on my parents behalf. They really pushed me, and understood my career choice. And it was really because of them that I got to where I am now."

One thing I never realised about competitive dancing is that people can be in a partnership for so long. Laura had been partners with Stanislav Wakeham for about four years, and then with the brilliantly named Alessandro Bosco for about four more. I asked Laura what, from her point of view, makes someone a great partner?

"I think trust is a huge part of any relationship, not just in dancing, but also in life. So you need to be able to trust your partner, and you need to be able to work as a team. A man has a huge role in leading the partnership, you know, when you're on the floor and there's many couples around he would guide you into the open space. You have to have that trust that you know you're on the right path together, and that you have the same dreams and you have the same goals.

"I also think it's important that the two characters get on. If you're two different types of characters and you keep bashing off each other, it's very difficult because you spend so much time together, especially in the studio. I had that last experience where the two of us were very different characters and it is very difficult. You need to be able to manage how you are as people together. And I suppose in dancing, it's important that they have the same amount of commitment and drive as you do. You have to have the same goals, and the same wants, and the same determination, because if you don't it can be very difficult. And I've also experienced that in other partnerships throughout my career.

"Especially in dance, because not everyone has the same goals as me. Everyone used to think my goals were ridiculous and unachievable, but I always had that determination needed to get there, and I did. But that meant needing to work that extra bit harder. A lot of people will just see dance as a hobby, I didn't. So you definitely need to have the same level of determination to work the hours that are required to reach the top."

So Laura obviously found all of those positive qualities she mentioned when she teamed up with Stanislav in 2009?

"Yeah, it was late 2008, I think. I've had many partners here in Ireland. My first partner, his name is Luca Mastropietro, he was an Italian living in Ireland, he was my longest ever partner. We danced as children together through the juvenile ranks, and we were together for like seven or eight years. I switched from partner to partner because people were stopping to dance, or just different circumstances and stuff. My coach was very well known around the world of dance, and he used to have a lot of people coming over to take lessons from him from other countries.

"And there was this couple staying in my house at the time, and it was actually Joanne Clifton, who went on to be on Strictly [Come Dancing], and she actually won Strictly. She was staying at my house at the time, and obviously she was English, and her and her partner at the time, Marco Cavallaro, they used to teach a lot in England. Everyone kind of knows each other around the world of dance, and it just happened that I was looking for a partner at the time and I mentioned it to them as they were staying in my house, and they said, 'Yeah, we know this boy.'

"And it just so happened that he had actually approached my coach as well at a competition a few months before that. So I went over to try out a few weeks later and we started dancing together. And when we started, I was only fourteen at the time, but he was already seventeen at the time, so we were in the adult ranks. There was a competition seven days later, the British Closed Championship, we danced it and we actually came second after just seven days dancing together. That was Under-Twenty-Ones, so even to make a final of that was a huge thing, never mind to place! Everyone was like, 'Oh my God, what's after happening?' [laughs].

Laura continued, "That partnership went really, really well. For the first six months of that partnership I was actually travelling over every weekend to England because we had a lot of our coaches in England at the time. And we were doing the English circuit competitively. So, what I used to do was I used to leave school on a Friday at one o' clock, dad would collect me, I'd get changed in the car, and he would drop me off at the airport.

"I had to fill out this cert to say that I was allowed to travel by myself, because my parents used to just drop me and I'd get collected on the other side. Once I got collected on the other side, it was straight to the dancing hall, have lessons, the competition practice, then on a Saturday I'd have a full day of lessons,and a full day of practice. Sunday, competition. Monday, I'd get on the first flight back to Dublin, my dad would collect me again on the other side, I'd get changed back into my uniform, and go straight into school! And that was my life for around six and a half, seven months. Then we realised, look, we need to be able to practise during the week as well. So he ended up moving over here and living in my family home. So yeah, that was a very successful partnership in that it got me to a different stage of my career.

"We were the first ever couple to make the final of a World Championship from Ireland. That happened in 2009. We were also the first ever to make an International Open Final, that was in 2010. We made the final of a British Open Championship, so really, that launched me in my career. I was still really young at the time, so I should have been dancing junior, but I was dancing adult. Youth is from sixteen to eighteen, but I was out of that by the time I was fifteen because of my partner. But I should have still been in junior. So it went really well.

"We were teaching over here, we had a huge school over here, but it got to the stage in 2021 where he had grown very, very tall! And it was actually too much then if we wanted to reach the next level. So we were like, look, this isn't working height-wise, so we need to think of something else. So we went looking for different partners and we just went down different roads. He moved back to Moscow where he was originally from, and I went on to dance then with somebody from Italy. So yeah, he left first, and I was left without a partner for a couple of months. But then I started dancing with this Italian, and went and lived in Rome for three months. Big, dramatic story! [laughs]. Ended up coming home after three months, I wasn't mad about it over there, and a few months later then I started dancing with Alessandro Bosco and moved down to the south of Italy."

Fast-forwarding a little bit to 2019, Laura and Alessandro had retired from ballroom as a partnership, and Laura had joined the Dancing With The Stars Ireland team. When DWTSIrl first reached out to her, I wondered if Laura had been surprised to hear from them, and if it had taken her long to say yes?

"A couple of years before 2019, in my partnership with Alessandro, I would have been one of the most successful dancers that ever came from Ireland, because of that partnership. I was doing really well in the competitive world, I was one of the top dancers in that world, I became World Open champion in that time, and International champion as well. And DWTSIrl actually reached out to me for the very first season.

"And I said no because I was competing at the time. A lot of my friends, a lot of my colleagues from Ireland, had gone through the audition and that's how I got news of it [their interest], but I was like, no, I'm in my competitive career at the moment and I wouldn't be able to dedicate my time to it. So, season-one went on, season-two went on, and then I got contacted for season-three by the producers and I turned it down again because I was still competing. Then, it came to January 2019, a huge event happened [in my life] and I ended up back home.

"I said to myself, right, I'm after being put in this position where I'm now after splitting from my partner, and I started looking at my life in a little bit of a different way. I was like, you're after achieving all of your goals, you've become World Open champion, you've become International champion, so now it might be time to actually try something new. The producers reached out to me again...and I was like, it's time, it's time for me to go on the show. It's time for me to change things up [in my life]. So because I'd been contacted a few times before, I was almost ready for it, I was expecting it. And yeah, it went from there. It was honestly the best decision I've ever made in my life, that little switch over. Because I've now opened doors that I would never have thought even possible."

