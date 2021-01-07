REVEALED: The ten most popular new cars sold in Offaly in 2020

The ten most popular cars in Offaly in 2020 has been revealed.

Figures from motorstats, the official statistics of the Irish Motor Industry, reveal the best selling cars in the county in 2020.

The Toyota Corolla tops the charts as the most popular new car in the county followed by the Nissan Qashqai and the Hyundai Tucson.

Toyota was also the most popular brand in the county followed by Volkswagen and Hyundai. The most popular colour of new car sold was grey followed by black and then blue.

The ten best selling cars in Offaly were as follows:

TOYOTA COROLLA

NISSAN QASHQAI

HYUNDAI TUCSON

FORD FOCUS

TOYOTA YARIS

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN

KIA SPORTAGE

DACIA DUSTER

TOYOTA C-HR

TOYOTA RAV 4

The ten most popular brands were:

TOYOTA

VOLKSWAGEN

HYUNDAI

NISSAN

KIA

FORD

PEUGEOT

RENAULT

SKODA

CITREON