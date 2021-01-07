REVEALED: The ten most popular new cars sold in Offaly in 2020
The ten most popular cars in Offaly in 2020 has been revealed.
Figures from motorstats, the official statistics of the Irish Motor Industry, reveal the best selling cars in the county in 2020.
The Toyota Corolla tops the charts as the most popular new car in the county followed by the Nissan Qashqai and the Hyundai Tucson.
Toyota was also the most popular brand in the county followed by Volkswagen and Hyundai. The most popular colour of new car sold was grey followed by black and then blue.
The ten best selling cars in Offaly were as follows:
TOYOTA COROLLA
NISSAN QASHQAI
HYUNDAI TUCSON
FORD FOCUS
TOYOTA YARIS
VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN
KIA SPORTAGE
DACIA DUSTER
TOYOTA C-HR
TOYOTA RAV 4
The ten most popular brands were:
TOYOTA
VOLKSWAGEN
HYUNDAI
NISSAN
KIA
FORD
PEUGEOT
RENAULT
SKODA
CITREON
