WATCH: Will there be a White Christmas? Forecaster gives weather forecast for Christmas week
The UK Met Office has given its latest ten day weather forecast for Christmas week.
An according to the forecaster, there is a possibility that there may be White Christmas this year.
It will turn colder for Christmas and where there are showers, "they could well be wintry."
Watch the full forecast for the next ten days in the Tweet below.
There are signs that it could turn colder in time for #Christmas @alexdeakin has more details in this week's 10 day trend pic.twitter.com/fHHSLRZ8I3— Met Office (@metoffice) December 17, 2020
