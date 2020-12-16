Offaly graduates sought to follow in the footsteps of county's Brand Ambassador

A major drinks company is looking for Offaly graduates to join the 2021/22 Jameson International Graduate Programme.

Irish Distillers makes of some of the world’s most enjoyed whiskeys and Ireland’s leading supplier of spirits and wines.

Successful graduates will have the opportunity to work as a Jameson Brand Ambassador with a world-renowned Irish whiskey brand, avail of a world-class training and development programme, with extensive career progression opportunities and work in one of over 30 international markets.

Jameson is looking for applicants from Offaly to follow in the footsteps of Podge Henry from Clara who is working as a Jameson Brand Ambassador in Ireland.

Podge Henry from Clara, who is currently a Jameson Brand Ambassador here in Ireland, working as a Marketing Assistant with the International Graduate Programme team said: “I studied Communications in Dublin City University, and knew I wanted to gain experience working with an international business, which is why I applied for the Jameson International Graduate Programme, and I can’t recommend it enough. From the role itself, to the company, to the people, and everything else in between, it really is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It is also reassuring to see the post-programme opportunities for Jameson Brand Ambassadors. I would encourage anyone thinking about applying, to do so. The best advice I can impart is to just be yourself. Every market is different so it’s really all about what you can bring to the role to make it your own.”

Graduates are provided with the knowledge, skills and tools necessary to shape their own experience as part of the Jameson International Graduate Programme, enabling them to hone and develop the skills required to progress their career, while contributing to the global Irish whiskey success story. Additionally, graduates are also plugged into a global community through the Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard network.

The 2021/2022 intake of graduates will have the opportunity to work in markets across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, offering a truly unique opportunity and broad portfolio of experience.

The Jameson International Graduate Programme is a marketing programme which is open to applicants from all degree disciplines, so a marketing or business background is not essential. Current Brand Ambassadors come from a variety of backgrounds such as law, arts, and psychology, to business and marketing. The programme’s induction programme covers all bases, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to hit the ground running post-induction.

Applications for the 2021/21 Jameson International Graduate Programme are now open and close on Wednesday 24th February 2021. Applicants should visit jamesongraduateprogramme.com for more information.

