Offaly sculptor's incredible creations are a truly unique and affordable Christmas gift

An Offaly sculptor's incredible creations would make a unique and local gift this Christmas.

Birr based artist Paradzai Havatitye makes unique and one off pieces out of local bog woods. He has been collecting and curing the wood over the past 24 years.

The pieces range in price from €80 to €600 and come in a variety of shapes, sizes and subject matter.

To see more of the outstanding sculptures and for more information visit www.facebook.com/havatityesculptures

