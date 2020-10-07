Offaly hotel announces it is closing until December in shock move

The Tullamore Court Hotel has announced it is closing its doors until December 3, well beyond the current proposed imposition of Level 3 restrictions in Ireland. Those restrictions will be in place for three weeks, according to the government.

"Our hotel doors are now closed until Thursday, December 3, in a disappointing but necessary move as part of the introduction of Level 3 restrictions across Ireland," a statement read.

"The Fitness Club, however, remains open to our members, with our “Caring for You” programme in place and pre-booking essential as before.

"We are saddened to see so many local businesses and cultural attractions lower their shutters here in Tullamore for a third time. The impact on our team, our hotel, our industry and on Offaly will be devastating, but as always, our priority must be the safety of all," the hotel continued.

Those with bookings between now and December 3 will be contacted by the hotel.

"We would like to thank you all for your support and loyalty, especially through these past few months. We wish you the very best for the difficult weeks ahead. Stay positive, stay healthy, and stay safe," general manager Philip O’Brien concluded.



