Mass testing underway after Midlands meat plant hit with Covid-19 outbreak

Health officials have moved in and begun mass testing of workers at a meat plant in the Midlands after four workers tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.

The four confirmed cases at Green Pasture Meat Processors in Drumlish in Longford came after a staff member was initially diagnosed last week.

Three further workers, who were deemed close contacts of the first infected staff member, were confirmed as having tested positive after further testing was carried out at the facility in a bid to contain the virus.

In a statement, Peter Davis, Director of Green Pasture Meat Processors, said it was in close and regular contact with senior HSE officials with a view to ensuring all necessary public health and safety guidelines are adhered to.

“Last week we were made aware that one member of our staff had tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

“Following this the HSE carried out further testing on close contacts at the plant. We are now aware of a total of four cases.”

Mr Davis said due to the outbreak, HSE bosses commenced “serial testing of all staff” at the plant on Monday.

He added the company had implemented stringent safety measures of its own and had already rolled out both private and HSE testing at regular intervals since Covid-19 first reached Irish shores at the end of February.

“These are the first cases at our plant since the pandemic began in Ireland. All necessary precautions have been taken to prevent further exposure to staff,” he said.

“Our primary focus, at this time, is to assist the work of the HSE and to support the recovery of those affected whilst continuing to prioritise the safety, health and wellbeing of our staff.

