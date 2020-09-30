COVID-19: Small increase in Offaly as over 400 new cases confirmed for Ireland

There has been a small increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 Offaly with over 400 new cases confirmed for Ireland according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

As of midnight Tuesday, 29 September, the HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 36,155* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 189 are in Dublin, 60 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 28 in Galway, 18 in Kildare, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Clare, 12 in Limerick, 9 in Meath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Cavan, 7 in Longford, 6 in Laois, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 14 cases in 8 counties.

The figures show that of the new cases, 203 are men and 226 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age; 45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 77 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,804 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.