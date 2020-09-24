Drink-driving ban postponed for 'essential' worker in Offaly 

A woman has been disqualified from driving for three years and fined €300 for a drink-driving offence, although the ban has been postponed until next year.

Tullamore District Court heard that Samantha Feeney, 29, Kilnagall, Kilcormac, had an alcohol level of 86 micrograms per 100ml of breath.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said a charge alleging careless driving on August 8 last at Ballinguilsha, Birr was being withdrawn by the prosecution.

While the woman had a number of road traffic convictions, none of them were for drink-driving, Sergeant O'Sullivan added.

Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, said his client was a single mother who was going through a difficult time when the offence was committed.

He said she was also an essential worker because of her employment at Birr water works and he asked that the disqualification be postponed.

Judge Catherine Staines struck out the careless driving charge and postponed the disqualification to March 15, 2021.