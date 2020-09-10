Five teenagers arrested over violent attack on man in playground in Midlands

Gardaí have arrested five teenagers in connection to a 'serious public order' incident in the Midlands last weekend in which a man was allegedly violently attacked by a gang of youths.

It comes after a man was allegedly set upon by several individuals at a playground in Edgeworthstown in Longford, known locally as 'The Green'.

A video of the incident was posted on social media earlier this week. That showed a number of young males can be seen remonstrating with the man before launching a vicious attack on the man as he lay on the ground.

Another man who attempted to come to the victim's aid was also set upon by the group, forcing him to the ground with a barrage of punches and kicks to the body.

One of the alleged suspects can also be heard shouting: "Welcome to Ireland" as a demand is made for a mobile phone.

In the wake of the alleged incident, an investigation was launched and gardaí in Granard set up an incident room in an attempt to track down those involved.

It had been reported the incident had occurred on Saturday evening, however it is understood gardaí are now satisfied it occurred the following evening.

Since that move and appeal for witnesses, five teenagers have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Four of those are under the age of 18 meaning they are likely to be dealt with in accordance with the gardaí's youth diversion programme.

A file will be prepared on that basis and sent to its head office in Dublin.

Gardaí are also hoping to make further progress in their inquiries over the coming days and have not ruled out further arrests being made.

In the interim, detectives have renewed their appeal for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at 043-6684562, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.