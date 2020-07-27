Young man due in court in Tullamore after the latest big drug seizure in Offaly

A man aged in his 20s is due in court on Monday morning arising from seizure of cocaine in Portarlington.

Gardaí say they have charged the man, aged in his 20s, who was arrested in relation to the seizure of €161,000 worth of cocaine in Portarlington on Saturday, July 25.

Gardaí say the man is due to appear before Tullamore District Court this morning, Monday, July 27.

The drugs were found tightly packed in plastic. Cash was also found.

READ NEXT: OPINION: Take a bow people of Offaly!... County doing its part to stop spread of Covid-19