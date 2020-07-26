WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issus rainfall warning for several counties

Met Éireann has issued a rain weather warning for several counties with heavy rain expected to cause spot flooding.

The Status Yellow Rainfall alert is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford

Met Éireann says heavy rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning will lead to accumulations of 20 to 30mm in places, with a risk of spot flooding.

The warning is valid from 8pm on Sunday, July 26 to 10am on Monday, July 27. More details below tweets.

Status Yellow - Rainfall Warning.

Valid from 20:00 Sun, 26-Jul-2020 until 10:00 Mon, 27-Jul-2020 pic.twitter.com/XVOm5B9TgC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 26, 2020