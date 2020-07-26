WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issus rainfall warning for several counties
Met Éireann forecast contains weather alert
Met Éireann has issued a rain weather warning for several counties with heavy rain expected to cause spot flooding.
The Status Yellow Rainfall alert is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford
Met Éireann says heavy rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning will lead to accumulations of 20 to 30mm in places, with a risk of spot flooding.
The warning is valid from 8pm on Sunday, July 26 to 10am on Monday, July 27. More details below tweets.
Status Yellow - Rainfall Warning.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 26, 2020
Valid from 20:00 Sun, 26-Jul-2020 until 10:00 Mon, 27-Jul-2020 pic.twitter.com/XVOm5B9TgC
Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 26, 2020
The national forecast and the national outlook for the coming days available here.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/pWYCTqs5nL
