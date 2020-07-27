Popular Offaly market says goodbye as doors set to remain closed

A popular Offaly market has said its final goodbye as the doors are set to remain closed.

St Brendan's Market, a much loved feature of Emmet Street, Birr will not re-open its doors after closing in March last due to Covid-19 restrictions . Pictured above are the members, who gathered recently for a final goodbye.

St Brendan's Market in Emmet Street in Birr has been a firm favourite of the people of Birr every Friday for almost fifty years.

Sadly, the decision has been taken to not reopen the market after it closed its doors in March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Speaking recently, the organisers sadly said: “we would very much like to thank our customers, some of whom have been with us for all of our 47 years of Friday markets. We hope we all remain stay safe and well in these difficult times.”