Four Offaly properties going up for sale in online auction this week

Four Offaly properties will go up for sale this week in an on line auction. The properties range in value from €45,000 to €210,000.

The auctions take place on July 28 and July 29 through BidX1. See details on the four properties below.

99 Lakeview, Clara, Co. Offaly

This mid terrace two bedroom house in Clara has a Guide Price of €50,000. It is described as an ideal starter home or investment and extends to 54 sq. m. (581 sq ft).

Derrycoris Lodge and Lands, Derrycoris, Edenderry, Co. Offaly

This detached four bedroom house in Edenderry comes with a Guide Price of €210,000.

Extending to approximately 225 sq. m (2,421 sq. ft) o n a site area extending to approximately 13.35 hectares (33 acres).

Apartment 1, The Blackstick Prior, Patrick Street, Portarlington, Co. Offaly

This ground floor two bedroom apartment comes with a Guide Price of €45,000 and requires refurbishment. Extending to approximately 62 sq. m (667 sq. ft).

Apartment 1- 4, 33 Church Street, Tullamore

A multi let residential investment comprising of four residential apartments, it comes with a Guide Price of €95,000.

Extending to approximately 125 sq. m (1,345 sq. ft), it is currently fully let.



