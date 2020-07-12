Barry Cowen insists he 'did not evade, or attempt to evade, a Garda' in wake of newspaper article

Offaly TD and Minister Barry Cowen insists that he did not 'evade or attempt to evade a Garda' after he was stopped for drink driving in 2016.

A statement issued on behalf of the Minister for Agriculture was issued after a report that claims he did so.

“The Sunday Times has today published an article referring to an incorrect Garda record dealing with the incident which occurred on 18 September 2016 despite the fact that my solicitors wrote to the newspaper in advance of publication.

“I did not evade, or attempt to evade, a Garda. Such an act would constitute a serious criminal offence and I was not charged with such an offence. On being informed of its existence I sought a copy of this incorrect record and am taking steps under the Data Protection Act to have it corrected.

“This incorrect Garda record can only have come into the possession of the newspaper through a criminal act. It is a criminal offence for a member of An Garda Síochána to disclose any information obtained in the course of his or her duties. I am informed that An Garda Síochána has commenced a criminal investigation into the source of this leak.

“It is obvious that the disclosure of this information at this time in flagrant breach of the criminal law and my rights under data protection law is a disgraceful attempt to cause me the maximum personal and political harm," he said.

The statement concluded by saying that he would be instructing his lawyers to take 'all necessary steps to vindicate my good name and data protection rights'.

Minister Cowen was put off the road for drink driving after he was stopped on his way home from the All-Ireland Final in Dublin in 2016.