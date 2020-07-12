Tullamore new homes scene sees bounce in sales despite Covid-19

Despite the Covid 19 pandemic Tullamore’s new homes activity has seen a healthy bounce in sales activity.

Sherry Fitzgerald Lewis Hamill has seen a 33% rise in sales on its Silverbrook scheme quarter on quarter this year.

Viewings and enquiry levels are marginally down however the quality of the applicants seem stronger with better conversion rate from viewing to sales.

Hilary Hamill of the SFLH team says “the number of new buyers coming from the Dublin market is significant”.

Overall the team have reported a significant spike in their enquiries for houses with large back gardens, space for an office and a strong broadband connection.

Breda Lewis says “since Covid 19 we have seen a new type of buyer coming to our marketplace, typically looking for good working from home facilities and good outside space”.

With only one semi detached house remaining Sherry FitzGerald look forward to launching phase two in the coming weeks.

For further information contact info@sflewishamill.ie or www.silverbrook.ie or 0579320862