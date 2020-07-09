Offaly Migrant Integration Strategy 2020-2024 launched

Offaly County Council, Offaly LCDC and partner agencies are delighted to announce the launch of the Offaly Migrant Integration Strategy 2020-2024 by the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Councillor John Carroll. The launch took place on Tuesday June 30 2020.



The 5 year Offaly Migrant Integration Strategy was developed from commitments which were included in the national Migrant Integration Strategy 2017-2020 ‘A Blueprint For All’, which was adopted by the Government. The national strategy commits local authorities to develop Integration Strategies and establish Migrant Integration Forums in every local authority area.



The aim of the strategy is to work towards creating an inclusive and intercultural society where all residents of the county are valued equally. In terms of nationality, ethnicity, language, culture and religion, our population is growing ever more diverse.

The 2016 Census shows that 8.5% of the population in Offaly is comprised of non-Irish nationals. The were 6,617 non-Irish nationals, where the most common non-Irish nationality was Polish (29%) followed by UK citizens (20%) and Lithuanians (16%). It is therefore essential that as Irish society is changing, public policy and service provision must change with it.

Two of the key actions contained in the Offaly Migrant Integration Strategy are: Establish a Migrant Interagency Working Group to advise and monitor the Integration Strategy. Establish a Migrant Integration Forum through existing Public Participation Network Structures



Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive of Offaly County Council welcomed the strategy and said: “This is an action based strategy and it clearly sets out how we intend to meet the identified needs of migrants in Offaly over the next five years”. Ms Delaney thanked the members of Offaly LCDC for their work in developing the strategy and looked forward to its implementation over the coming years.”