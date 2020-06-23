Woman seeks information on grandmother who was once engaged to Offaly garda

A UK woman whose mother was adopted is trying to trace her family's ties to Birr in Co Offaly.

Clare Mee contacted the Offaly Express to explain the links which suggest her maternal grandmother Elizabeth Ann Kelly was engaged to a policeman in Birr before leaving Ireland for London in 1938.

"My mum was adopted and we have found her mother's side of the family, they lived in Birr. Betty (Annie Elizabeth) Kelly left with her sister at the age of 22 to go to London to work. We heard that she was engaged to a policeman in Birr before they left and my mum was born in London in the same year," Clare explained.

"We have no idea if this policeman was her father or whether her mother got pregnant whilst in London. We do know they used to go dancing at Marian Hall in Birr. All this was in 1938 and I know it is a long time ago, but maybe someone knows something on how to track the policeman?"

Clare has been tracing her Offaly roots for a long time and has already been able to find her grandmother. Clare's own mum was reunited with her siblings after contact made with St Brendan's Parish Church.

Clare's grandmother was called Elizabeth Ann Kelly, born on September 4, 1915.

