Offaly National School sends congratulations and wonderful tribute to its graduating class

An Offaly National School has sent a heartfelt congratulations to its graduating class of sixth class students.

Killeigh National School Principal Sandra Sheeran sent on the picture of the class and congratulated on behalf of all the staff in the school.

Sandra's message to the class read:

Congratulations to each and everyone of you on reaching this important milestone in your lives, We know that the last few months weren't the end to your primary school years that you had imagined, as you missed out on lots of the 6th class experiences that you had been looking forward to.

We are so proud of how positively you responded and adapted to distance learning over the past three months and the skills you have learned during this time will stand to you all.

You are a wonderfully talented bunch, who have represented our school excellently throughout the years and you will be remembered fondly by all in Killeigh N.S. Never be a stranger and call back to see us. We are looking forward to hearing about the places you go and the wonderful things that you achieve as you move forward with this new and exciting chapter in your lives.

You have the ability to do whatever it is you put your mind to! The very best of luck to each and every one of you.

Beir bua agus beannacht,

The Staff of Killeigh N.S

