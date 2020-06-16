Heroes Aid to deliver 1,000 surgical masks to frontliners in Offaly today

Heroes-Aid, a voluntary not-for-profit organisation, established in the early stage of Covid-19, to protect and support frontline health care workers, is arranging for the direct distribution today of urgently needed PPE to 200 locations across Ireland.

1,000 masks and 60 gowns will be delivered to sites in Offaly.

The delivery includes 250,000 face masks, 10,000 visors, 7,000 gowns and 9,000 high specification FFP2 face masks to hospitals, GP practices, nursing homes, and a number of NGO’s. In its first three months, Heroes-Aid has made a number of significant deliveries of PPE nationwide. However, the distribution today marks the largest to-date to Ireland’s frontline healthcare workers.

The PPE deliveries will also include charities with a focus on the homeless sector including Simon Community; The Peter McVerry Trust; COPE Galway; Merchant’s Quay Ireland; SafetyNet Primary Care; and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, Medical Director of Heroes-Aid said: “We are still seeing a high demand for PPE from frontline workers, in particular our GPs, who are the first line of defence against Covid 19. These deliveries of PPE will allow our frontline workers and heroes continue to care for their patients safely.”

“Heroes-Aid does not aim to replace HSE PPE deliveries, but to address urgent shortages and act as a bridge between deliveries. Our work is very much complementary to the great work being undertaken by the HSE and every cent raised to date has provided PPE to those on the frontline,” he said.

“If there are frontline workers who are in critical need of PPE, I would urge them to contact us through our website www.heroes-aid.com. We want to help and protect as many frontline workers as we can,” said Mary Leahy, CEO of Heroes-Aid.

The work of Heroes-Aid has been made possible by the incredible work and fundraising effort of individuals and groups across Ireland. In just two months, donations

of €250,000 by members of the public from all over Ireland have been made to help and protect our frontline heroes.

A special thanks is due to Bravo Charlie Tango bikers for their help in delivering the PPE, along with Heroes-Aid, throughout Ireland.

Heroes-Aid was established on a voluntary basis by Mary Leahy, a Public Health Nurse, and further came to life with a growing committee and Irish band Keywest, who produced a music video aptly called Ordinary Superhero https://youtu.be/ s1XmYHHFClE.

The goal of Heroes-Aid is to raise funds to provide practical supports, such as essential PPE and other resources to keep Ireland’s healthcare heroes safe as they care for us. The voluntary organisation also intends to provide longer-term psychological, educational and practical support for frontline healthcare workers, their children and families who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.