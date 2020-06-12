Offaly company helping businesses get back to work safely

An Offaly based design and print company is leading the way with a range of signage solutions geared towards businesses that are preparing to reopen for staff and customers.

The current Covid-19 pandemic is challenging us all to look at our office spaces, shop floors, bars and restaurants and all workplaces in terms of social distancing.

Brosna Press Creative Design and Print, based in Ferbane, Co. Offaly have developed a range of signage products that help make this possible.

Company Director, Diarmuid Guinan explains: “We have all had to adapt very quickly to this new situation. Like many other businesses, we have found the last few months very challenging, but we have been able to respond to a demand for Covid signage. We have put together a very extensive range of wall and window signs, vinyl floor graphics, bannerstands that clearly communicate social distancing guidelines, manage traffic flow, create defined waiting and queuing zones and communicate hygiene protocols.”

This full range can be viewed and purchased online at their new online store www.brosnapress.ie, making the whole processs very simple. The signs come in a range of sizes and cover practically all possible requirements for businesses, retailers, as well as public buildings, offices, schools and colleges. “The range is being added to all the time as we respond to individual customer requirements”, adds Diarmuid.

A very innovative product which has been very popular is their hand hygiene station. A very clever design, robust, but lightweight and simple to wipe down and clean, it is made of corriboard, with a solid PVC shelf. It can be assembled in about one minute without any tools, and its compact footprint makes it ideal for offices, shops and reception areas.

Brosna Press are one of Ireland’s leading design and print companies. Established over 60 years ago, it is a family run business with a very keen focus on quality, service and value for money.

According to Managing Director, Ciaran Guinan: “We have a unique offering of a very strong design team alongside a state of the art print production facility where we can produce everything from business cards and stationery, to marketing material, brochures, books, large format indoor and outdoor signs and displays, as well as vehicle branding.”

With a customer base that spans small and medium sized businesses across all sectors, to large nationwide companies, multinationals and state bodies, their work is creative, high quality and very varied.

Ciaran adds “Value for money is very important to our clients. We make sure everything we print is really well designed, high quality and delivers excellent value for money.”

Their product portfolio also extends to catalogues, programmes, annual reports, magazines, newsletters, yearbooks, school journals and print for the hospitality sector including a new concept - single use table mat menus.

The environment for business is going to remain difficult for some time to come. Brosna Press are the ideal company to get you back to business safely, and when you are up and running, work with you on design and print to promote your company and products. They have all the expertise and they do it all under one roof in County Offaly.

If you want to find out more call Ciaran, Diarmuid or Arlene on 090 6454327 or visit www.brosnapress.ie. It is more important than ever to think local - think Brosna Press.