SPEAKING OFFLISH SPECIAL- Things to say to help you through the heatwave

After a week of 20+ degree weather, it's fair to say we're entering survival mode now as we try to ride out this heatwave and welcome the blissful return of rain and wind.

We have previously brought you 'A Beginner's Guide to speaking Offlish - the native dialect of people from Offaly' but this is a special edition, specifically for 'cruel warm' weather.

To help you along, here's a few key phrases to use in the current hot weather

- It's fair warm (20 degrees)

- It's cruel warm (25 degrees)

- I can't take the heat anymore (30 degrees)

- I'm roasting

- 'Tis great weather for the bog

- 'Tis great weather for getting the silage done

- 'Tis terrible weather for growing

- The sweat's dripping off me

- Me t-shirt is stuck to me

- Ah lads, I'm like a dead dog

- It's great weather for hanging out clothes

- There's great drying in that weather

- God I tell ya, I'm sweating like a bullock

- I'm not able for this heat at all

- We may get the turf turned before it breaks

- I can't sleep in this weather, it's like I'm glued to the bloody mattress

- A woman fainted in mass with the heat

- A drop of rain would do no harm

- You'd nearly want to be showering every day in this heat

- They're giving it fine for the week

- Go down to the shop there and get a block of ice cream. And don't forget the feckin wafers this time

- Jazus you're after getting scalded

- I don't need suncream, I'm sallow

- Tea is the only thing for this heat

- I don't burn (right before you burn)

- I always burn first, then I go brown (while you are bright pink)

- Jaze you're after getting a great colour (about a week after being bright pink)

- You can't please some people, sure you'd be giving out if it was raining

- Sure why would you want to go on holiday when the sun's shining here? (not that we can go on holiday at the minute)

- I think he has a touch of sunstroke, give him a drop of 7 Up, he'll be grand in a minute

- We could do with a bit of a breeze

- Put on a hat!

- That's the summer gone now