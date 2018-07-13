A Beginner's Guide to speaking Offlish - the native dialect of people from Offaly
In Offaly, we have a language and way of speaking that is unique to us..... and a few surrounding counties.
Unfortunately 'Offish' (we're calling it Offlish because, let's be honest Offalyese just sounds silly) is not as easy for others in the English speaking world to pick up on.
So to make it easier, we have put together a quick simple guide to some of the keys words and phrases of our language that might make it easier for outsiders to understand..... as long as we are not speaking too fast.
++++++++
Well – A general greeting that does not necessarily mean you are interested in the other person's general well being.
Sound – A term used to describe an individual of good character. Also a general acknowledgement that something is okay
Grand – General expression of contentment that can cover a variety of situations including mood, state of repair of an item or the weather.
I seen – Colloquial term for I saw
I done - Colloquial term for I did
Aks - Colloquial term for to ask
Noh ha bodder – When something is not a problem
No bodders - Another phrase used to signal that something is not a problem
Yer wan – An expression used when not sure of a person's name. Usually used to describe a female.
Yer man - An expression used when not sure of a person's name. Usually used to describe a male.
Trow on - Add more to. Usually in terms of adding turf to a fire
Me Ma – Not to be confused with the sound of an approaching ambulance, it means 'my Mammy'
Tree – The number before four and after two. Also a large item with branches and leaves.
Turheen – An unlucky number after 12 and before 14
Turhee – Number after 29 and before 31
Ho – (pronounced like hot without the 't') – Double meaning. An expression that something contains excessive heat and also a standard response when a statement is not heard correctly.
Hames – To make a particularly bad mess of something.
Feiced – Used to express tiredness or the degree to which something is broken
Totally feiced – Used to express total tiredness or that an item is totally broken
Banjaxed – Used to express a state beyond total tiredness or to describe an item that is beyond repair.
Pints – General description of all alcohol and not just restricted to pints of various beverages.
Session – An expression to describe a light evening's socialising
P**s up – An expression to describe a more robust night's socialising
Jayzus – Used as an expression of surprise.
Mane – Used to describe someone that is less than generous.
Lehher – Item of post delivered by the postman
Fodder – Term used to describe all food but usually invoked after a night of socialising
Shnake – An untrustworthy individual
Yoke – A term that can be applied to any item where the name of said item is not known
Strahaggy – A game plan for a match
De feeld – Where members of the Gaelic Athletic Association are know to gather
Be more Pacific – Asking a person to narrow down the number of options
Dem – Used to describe a specific group of individuals
Savage – Describes something as being very good
Shpo hon – When someone is totally correct in their assertion
Dats da trute – When someone is totally correct in their assertion
A lohha – A considerable amount of an item
Dat – Demonstrative pronoun/demonstrative adjective
Shocken – Something that causes shock. Can be used as a single word or in a sentence
Tamarra – The day after today
Waher – Clear liquid that usually flows from a tap
Behher – When something improves
Mush – General description of all males in Birr
Daycent – Can be applied to any number of situations but usually applied to an individual
Nohin – An absence of anything
Anihen – An absence of nothing
Hih im a dig – Proper course of action to retaliate when provoked on the field
Are ya havin anudder – Generally used when someone is offering another beverage in the pub
Lave ih wih me – Used when someone currently doesn't have the time to deal with something but who will get to it later
