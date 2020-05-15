REVEALED: The most popular tractor brands in use in Offaly

The most popular tractor brands being used in Offaly have been revealed in the Irish Bulletin of Vehicle and Driver Statistics 2019.

The statistics give a breakdown by county and make of all vehicles on the road in 2019.

With 2,379 tractors in use in Offaly, the most popular brand is New Holland followed closely by Massey Ferguson with John Deere in third.

Further down the list, there are seven Lamborghini tractors in use in Offaly.

The full list of tractor brands owned in Offaly is as follows.

NEW HOLLAND – 515

MASSEY FERGUSON – 494

JOHN DEERE – 310

CASE/DAVID BROWN – 250

FIAT – 129

FORD – 104

LANDINI – 72

MCCORMICK – 47

CLAAS – 44

DEUTZ – 39

SAME – 33

FENDT – 17

TUMOSAN – 17

JCB – 17

RENAULT – 14

KUBOTA – 8

INTERNATIONAL – 7

LAMBORGHINI – 7

KRONE – 4

UNIVERSAL 4

FARMTRAC – 3

MANITOU – 3

HONDA – 2

BELARUS - 0

STEYR – 0

LEYLAND – 0