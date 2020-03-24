BREAKING: First coronavirus death recorded in Offaly

An elderly man has become the first person with coronavirus to die in Offaly today, according to a family member.

The Department of Health this evening confirmed one more deaths from the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

The confirmation came just hours after a woman in Tullamore said her grandfather had died due to the virus in the town.

It's understood the man was in his 80s and had underlying conditions but the woman claimed, "it was ultimately Covid-19 that made him worse."

Posting in a public information group for Covid-19 in Tullamore, the woman said: "I am begging each and every one or you in this group if you aren't following the necessary steps and precautions, please do so, because I don't want any of you to have to feel what my family is feeling today."

There has now been 1,329 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland. Seven people have now died in the State.