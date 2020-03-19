LIST: Offaly businesses, clubs and group here to help during coronavirus emergency

We have been inundated with notes on groups, clubs and businesses doing their bit for the community during the current coronavirus emergency.

With the country engaging in social distancing and being told to stay indoors where possible to stop the spread, our most vulnerable need help.

We've heard of people delivering food, groceries and medicines but we want this article to be one big list of those good samaritans.

So let us know the good deeds going on in your community so we can list it below. Please include contact details if applicable and send a note to justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie. #OffalyFightsBack

Offaly Helping Hands:

- Many GAA clubs, including Tullamore, Kinnitty, St. Ryangh's, Edenderry and Rhode are offering their services to vulnerable people locally. Contact individually for details.

- Mór Irish Gin in Tullamore have started producing sanitiser at their distillery to send to medical facilities.

- Birr Job Club is offering advice and support to those who have lost their job or had their hours reduced because of the raft of businesses closures due to the Covid-19 break. Phone: 057 9123940. Text: 087 2802919. Email: birrjobclub@offalyldc.ie

- Offaly's councillors have committed to being available and contactable to locals during this time.

- The 'Offaly Watch Out For Your Neighbour’ has revealed they have secured two vans for delivering and collecting groceries and medication for the elderly in the community during these testing times. You can find out more through Cllr John Leahy's Facebook page.

- A number of pharmacies, including Peter Fox Totalhealth and Ryan's Pharmacy in Daingean, Rhode and Edenderry are introducing collection booths to protect customers and staff.

- Drumcullen Eglish Community Alert Group are recruiting volunteers across a number of areas to help support the community during the COVID-19 outbreak. They are organising supports, deliveries and caring facilities. Find out more at grennao@tcd.ie or through Facebook.