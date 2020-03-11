10 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed as principals are issued a directive by The Department of Health

There has been ten new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) confirmed as principals are issued a directive by The Department of Health.

This jump marks the biggest daily jump since the introduction of the virus to the island. These cases are scattered across the country with 2 out of the 10 being health care workers.

Over 1,700 people have gotten tested for the virus in recent weeks as the total number in the Republic climb to 34 confirmed cases.

This news comes as principals have been issued a directive by the Department of Health urging principals to await further instruction as Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has stated that "no other response is appropriate."

Holohan advised principals to revise their parent contact information and to comply with health organisations within GDPR guidelines about sharing this information in an attempt to facilitate the tracing of parents potentially associated with a case.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has declared that all actions are being taken at this time as further plans are being considered and constant communication with health officials continues.