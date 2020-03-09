HSE approved ways to protect yourself and others against the Coronavirus

As 33 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus are confirmed in Ireland, it is important to protect yourself and others against Covid-19.

The Coronavirus is spread through the sharing of respiratory droplets such as sneezing or coughing. This can occur either directly or indirectly, through contact with an infected person into another persons nose, eyes or mouth. Or, through indirect contact with a surface, object or hands.

According to the HSE, there are some important guidelines people should be following.

DO:

Wash your hands properly and often.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough and sneeze.

Put used tissues into a bin and wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid close contact with people who are not well.

Follow the travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Stay at home if you are sick to help stop the spread of whatever infection you may have.

DON'T:

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Do not share objects that touch your mouth – for example, bottles, cups.